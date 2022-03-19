A special number for a unique day, 325, which can pass as “3|25” (25th of March), also doubles as Trace Naija’s Channel number (on DSTV) and it is a day specially set aside to celebrate Afro-urban excellence around the continent.

This March, Nigerians will celebrate 325 days with Trace Naija on the 25th of March with a month long of giveaway campaigns. A special day dedicated to celebrating our loyal audience who have in the past and recent times tuned into Trace Naija’s channel on the DSTV cable network.

The campaign which is animated with Trace’s TV channel will predominantly exist with valid entries on digital/social media. There will be a grand-finale raffle on the 25th of march to announce the winners of the #325Day campaign.

The big idea is for Trace’s audience to watch and catch series of Jackpot videos which contains the gifts and prizes that the organization is giving out all month long. Individuals are reminded to follow the instruction in the jackpot videos to win.

The jackpot videos which shows at every hour mark on their channel includes Cash Gifts, an iPhone 12 Pro, a PlayStation 5 console, a weekend getaway at La-Campagne Beach resort, 6months worth of free DSTV subscription, JBL speakers, Ring light for content creators and lots of goody bags from Trace Naija.

To become eligible for the raffle, viewers are to watch Trace Naija on DSTV CHANNEL 325 every day to catch the 325-jackpot series.

Also, take a quick selfie with the jackpot prize that appears on your TV screen; scan the QR code on your TV screen or click the link on @TRACENaija’s bio on social media to submit your entry, then follow @TRACENaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter) to stay updated on our weekly winners.