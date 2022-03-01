



Japanese carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp, on Monday said it was preparing to shutdown all of its plants in Japan as from March 1 due to a cyber attack on one of its domestic suppliers, according to local media reports.

The company Toyota will temporarily shutdown operations at 28 production lines in 14 factories nationwide.

Supplier, Kojima Industries, suspects it may have been hit by a cyberattack; the supplier makes metal, plastic and electronic components.

Toyota has been suffering from chip shortages and COVID-19-related disruptions since January.

The latest shutdown comes at a time when the automaker is looking to ramp up production and make up for lost production to meet the soaring demand for cars.



DPA