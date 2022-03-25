Technology and Media Giants Tstv Africa has recently partnered with Top tier Abuja Music Producer, H.E.C to be their brand ambassador.

The Abuja-based music producer, sound engineer and song writer expressed his pleasure on being a part of the family, TSTV as the recent structure not only aligns with his economic views, goals and mission but also spreads his network tentacles beyond his immediate community to a much larger audience.

Diving into the early life of the ingenious music producer, Emeka Chukwu Henry alias H.E.C we see a young man who grew up in the suburbs of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria where he discovered his passion for music at an early age. Being a member of the boys scout, he was already familiar with the hard hitting kick drums, snares, toms and cymbals.

As he grew older the hunger for music deepend and developed as he would always participate in different music activities in the church, and school such as choir presentations, cultural dance presentation and music drama.

More so, He grew to love sports and participated in different sporting activities like, soccer, race and basketball tournaments.

Henry Emeka Chukwu alias H.E.C started his journey into music professionally in the year 2011. Even in his little beginning as a performing artist, he would always stand out and top many music competitions. Some of these competitions are, King of Sounds by MTN and Grafton Truedis, Don’t Break the Beat by Nokia and Trace tv, Chinny Baby Cover Competition by 2nite entertainment e.t.c.

He takes us through his transition from being a performing artist to a music producer, songwriter, recording/mixing and mastering engineer. According to him, the music industry in Nigeria was very competitive and expensive especially as an independent artist

A few years after he sacrificed his artist career for production, he started to gain recognition as one of the best producers in his community. This recognition would only get bigger and bigger as he was starting to produce for international clients even before the birth & existence of BeatStars.

His big break as a producer came after he met Zlatan Ibile in Abuja and was given the opportunity to engineer/produce a record “English Teacher”. The song came out a few hours after Zlatan posted a snippet on Twitter.

His catalog is decorated with the likes of Buju, Magnito, CDQ, Zlatan ibile, Dandizzy, T Classic and many more. Zlatan Ibile would later introduce him to Davido. Here, he had the experience of working with Davido and engineering his part on Joe awl’s “Epo” which featured Davido and Zlatan ibile.

We are very much aware that TSTV does not only have the technology to go toe to toe with cable giants Dstv, they also have the broadcasting ability to reach grassroots. They also offer flexible subscription plans where users get to pick and choose the stations they want. The Stations are then packaged into a Pay-per-view plan (with prices of stations as low as 1 naira per channel per day).

However, when new users buy the decoder, they get access to all the 91+ stations free for the first month. This helps users explore all channels for a period of 30 days so they can have knowledge of stations they would want on their custom made Channel bouquet.

The Music Producer who bagged a “Producer of the year” nomination at the 2021 Capital Entertainment awards has a rich music catalog decorated with celebrities like Davido, Buju, Zlatan Ibile, Dj Neptune, CDQ, Magnito, Skales, Terry apala and many more. . .

We are sure this partnership would be something to watch out for and we wish both parties a successful run.