Top 5 most well-dressed Afrobeat maestros in Nigeria

Fame is quite beautiful but talent and self-composure are even more thrilling. Having dominated the world music charts, Afrobeat maestros are not only good in music.

They have been able to attract the world’s attention from a different dimension through their dressing code.

Wealth also has helped them to find their peak in the fashion forum. In this article, we shall discuss the top five Afrobeat stars that have often dominated the fashion forum with their fashion sense.

Check out below and thrill to the beauty of their domination.

Wizkid

As your expectations have been transcribed just with the reality, in the Nigerian Afrobeat curriculum, the Nigerian sensational singer, Wizkid is the number one well-dressed musician in Nigeria.

The Grammy Award-winning maestro, who is known as Ibrahim Balogun Ayo, has always been keen to fashion even in his penury era, but the dearth of money restrained him from dominating such phase as of then.

Wizkid rose to fame after releasing his hit album ‘Superstar’ that contained the hit track ‘Holla at your boy’. A vast number of people loved him and submitted their statuses to his fan base. He grew bigger and even bigger.

With consistency, Wizkid was able to go solo after his contract with EME, a record label owned by the Nigerian singer, Banky W, expired.

He released his third studio album entitled by his name ‘Ayo’ which infused his career. The single ‘Ojuelegba’ traveled miles and attracted the likes of Drake who remixed it with other top stars. Wizkid with a rapid influence gained global recognition.

Since this impact, he has been able to bag a tremendous number of major music awards.

Despite these stats, Wizkid has been able to inspire different brands of fashions following how he comes up with different thrilling dressing codes in his current mortality.

Davido

David Adeleke who is better known by his stage name, Davido is currently the second-best Afrobeat well-dressed singer in Nigeria.

His dressing sense is different from Wizkid’s dressing code which has earned him a place at the top.

He loves heavy jeans, trousers, expensive jewelry, expensive sneakers, shoes, and large customized T-shirts. He also loves suits but doesn’t often appear on them most times.

Davido began his musical quest as a music producer before finding his peak in the curriculum of Afrobeat and earned a massive fan base having thrilled them with his songs .

His first album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ even earned him global recognition that boosted his zeal for more goals and to date, he has been able to maintain his peak and hierarchy.

Davido’s fashion sense has inspired a massive number of people as they thrive to mimic him all the time.

Adekunle Gold

Since the Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold gained fame and balanced in his peak, he has been able to attain an enchanting dressing ability.

Currently, he is the third most well-dressed Afrobeat musician in Nigeria and there’s no doubt about it.

Adekunle Gold finds thrillers in highly designed clothes that he only often appears on in most of his music visuals and tours. He had premiered a vast number of them.

The outstanding singer rose to fame after releasing several hit songs including ‘Sade’ and ‘Orente’ under the shadow of YBNL owned by the Nigerian rapper, Olamide.

His songs debuted on several billboard charts and his fans grew big. This pushed him to go solo and released multiple songs that have so far reshaped his name.

The ‘Catch me if you can’ crooner has never failed to entertain his fans with his sense of fashion on social media since he switched genres.

Kizz Daniel

The Nigerian singer and songwriter who is known popularly as Kiss Daniel is also recognised as one of the Nigerian top stars with great fashion sense.

He often premieres suits and foreign clothes made from ideas.

Kizz Daniel (Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe) struck the limelight after releasing his hit song ‘Woju’ under the shadow of G Worldwide, where he released most of the songs that attracted to him a massive fan base.

After clashing with G Worldwide, he went solo and founded his record label ‘Fly Boy Inc. Empire’ and boosted it with all his energy. He has been able to bag multiple music awards since.

Patoranking

The famous traditionally-inspired clothing Patoranking premiered in his popular freestyle video best described his passion and higher quality for fashion.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter is not left out among the most well-dressed in the Nigerian music firm, following how he has proven the quality of his dressing code on several occasions.

He rose to fame after releasing his hit song ‘Alubarika’ and signed to Timaya’s record label ‘Dem Mama’.

Since he struck the limelight, his has maintained his peak to date. The likes of ‘My woman’ and ‘Girlie o’ have best proven his musical qualities.

Vanguard News