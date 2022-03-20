…Launches first consumer product

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

An American, Mira Mehta who established a tomato processing factory in Kaduna State called the Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited, has engaged over 200 full/contract workers.

Mira Mehta has during an elaborate ceremony in Kaduna, launched the much-anticipated Tomato Jos paste variant into the Nigerian market.

Speaking to journalists at the launch of the product, Mira Mehta said the new tomato paste variant, packaged in a 65-gram sachet, was produced directly from fresh tomatoes grown in the country, thereby guaranteeing superior flavour and colour.

She said it was the company’s first consumer product since the commencement of operations at its multi-billion-naira factory in Kaduna state last year.

According to Mira Mehta , “It is a dream come true. Though entrepreneurship is full of ups and downs, I feel encouraged whenever I see my passion for this business ignite in my colleagues. I am incredibly proud of the Tomato Jos team for their hard work and belief that we could achieve something on this scale.”

“The facility is the only one of its kind in Nigeria that can produce sachet tomato products directly from fresh tomatoes. The product is currently available throughout Kaduna State, and we intend to expand to more states by the end of 2022. “

“Our company’s theme for 2021 was ‘Let’s Do This!’ and, well, we did it! The future looks bright for Tomato Jos. We will continue to grow until we become a household name across Nigeria”.

Also commenting on the development, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, described the Bank’s funding of the factory as another landmark intervention to boost agribusiness, food security and food sufficiency in Nigeria.

The processing plant sits on 500 hectares of land under lease from the Kaduna State Government, with a potential tomato cultivation area of 300 hectares. In January 2020, we broke ground on our tomato paste processing plant and by March 2021 the factory was operational.

The company has over 200 full/contract workers, and a network of over 3,000 smallholder farmers who partner with us to grow year-round at yields well above the national average.

Till date, Tomato Jos has received investment support from the Central Bank of Nigeria through FCMB, Goodwell Investments B.V. through Alitheia IDF, VestedWorld, the Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund, The Morning Star Company, and other private investors. The company plans to raise an additional $10 million in debt and equity to fund further growth and expand its reach across the country.

“Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tomato Jos Incorporated, is a for-profit social enterprise that believes in the power of local production for local consumption.

“We transform smallholder farmers from subsistence growers to successful commercial producers by empowering them to focus on year-round crop cultivation of tomatoes, maize, soya, wheat, and other crops. The products are offtake from the partner farmers and processed into value-added consumer packaged goods for the Nigerian and West African markets.More information can be found at:

www.tomatojos.net”

Speaking in an interview, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency ( KADIPA), Khalil Nur Khalil said investors from all over the world were welcome to Kaduna as the government would provide 24 hours security to make sure they do their business.

“We will continue to encourage them to come to Kaduna State.. we’ve the number one political will in the whole of Africa. at the sub national level..to support you from when you make the decision to invest all the way to commissioning…all the way to you maintaining and expanding your business.”

“We can assure you that you’ll have a seamless experience ..your licences and everything to get access to land as well. We encourage them to come down , to come and see as well..The government will ensure that you’ve 24 hours security, when you do your business you will create jobs and increase our IGR…Kaduna State is open , you’re more than welcome to come and invest in Kaduna State,” he said.