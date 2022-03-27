Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen (3rd Right) in a handshake with Executive Director of Polaris Bank, Mr. Segun Opeke, and officials of both companies, after signing of partnership scheme for Auto Financing of GAC vehicles in Nigeria

By Theodore Opara

The Chairman of CIG Group, Chief Diana Chen, exclusive representative of GAC brand of automobiles in Nigeria has said that the dream of the company is to see more Nigerians drive brand new cars rather than spend their hard-earned resources on used cars from abroad.

The CIG boss, who entered into partnership with Polaris Bank on Friday to make acquisition and ownership of GAC brand of cars affordable to Nigerians via Easy Buy scheme, said that her dream is ensure that more Nigerians drive and own brand new GAC cars, with all the luxury, which does not give stress.

“We want more people to be able to buy new cars in Nigeria and this will benefit the owners, the industry and the country at large”, she said, adding, “prospective auto patrons should seize the opportunity of the scheme to acquire brand new automobiles that can stand the test of time”, she added.

The scheme between the bank and the auto manufacturer comes with mouth-watering incentives like never seen before in the industry and it covers all GAC models, including the GS8, GS4 GS3 sport utility vehicle as well as the GA3, GA4, and GA8 Sedans.

Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke, who signed the Easy Buy scheme MOU between Polaris Bank and CIG Motors, expressed delight at the Partnership between the Bank and the Auto giants which he observed will make brand new vehicle acquisition, and ownership seamless for Nigerians.

“We appreciate Management of CIG Motors for this Partnership, as we reiterate that Polaris Bank Easy Buy Scheme offers the most valuable and seamless auto finance opportunity for those who wish to acquire and own brand new cars effortlessly”, Mr. Opeke enthused.

Giving details of the auto finance plan, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna said, “The Easy Buy scheme is a seamless plan for desiring customers – individuals and SMEs, leveraging our technology capability, processing time is swift, less than 24 hours.”

Mrs. Ihekuna further explained that the Easy Buy scheme is to give Polaris Bank customers the opportunity to secure low-interest bank credit for the procurement at a hugely-discounted CIG Motors’ GAC range of vehicles. “You can now walk into any Polaris Bank branch to apply for credit to buy your choice GAC cars and thereafter, pay conveniently,” she affirmed.

The General Manager, Sales, CIG Motors, Mr. Jibril Arogundade, added, “The partnership with Polaris Bank is in line with our strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition, a seamless experience for Nigerians and essentially to assist prospective customers to buy brand new vehicles.

“The Polaris Bank/CIG Motors partnership is intended to ease vehicle acquisition and assist customers to take advantage of the offer. What we are simply doing, is to help prospective buyers eliminate the burden of sourcing funds in one fell-swoop to buy a new car,” he added.

Both establishments brokered the agreement in Lagos to ease challenges associated with securing low interest bank credit to acquire choice cars. The two organisations explained that the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme has convenient monthly repayment tenor of up to 60 months.

While also adding that there is a 0 % interest freeze between 6-12 months on the GAC Motors models will apply from date of funds disbursement of the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme, which customers would enjoy in addition of free comprehensive insurance for the first year, free vehicle registration and five years’ warranty, among other mouth-watering benefits.

The ‘Easy Buy’ auto scheme offer which is applicable to GAC models which includes; GA4, GS3, GN8, GS4 and GS8 models can be accessed in all CIG Motors accredited dealers nationwide.

While GAC auto models have won various awards including the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards, Polaris Bank, adjudged the Digital Bank of the Year, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services to individuals and businesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria