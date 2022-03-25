By Enitan Olukotun

He is a man of few words but full of actions. Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, a retired bank Chief Executive and a former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance is a focus, goal-driven and selfless public office holder.

He won the December 5, 2020 Lagos East Senatorial District by-election on the crest of his outstanding credentials in the banking sector and his commitment to the public good of the people. He won the by-election with a landslide by winning 89 percent of total votes cast.

In the discharge of the sacred mandate entrusted to him by the esteemed constituents of Lagos East, Abiru is leveraging his wealth of experience as a seasoned and accomplished ex-banker with global exposure to herald a new order in legislative representation and interventions in critical areas of needs of the people.

Abiru, fondly called the #DoingGood Senator adopts a socio-political construct of utilitarianism that underpins greatest good for the largest number of people. It is not just a mantra, #DoingGood to a larger number has become the Senator’s philosophical disposition that has been guiding his interventions thus far.

Shortly after his inauguration as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 15th December, 2020, Abiru commissioned an extensive NEEDS ASSESSMENTS to gather empirical data on the needs of the people in order of urgency and priorities.

The Human-Centred Design Approach he engaged brought the people into the decision-making mix and further endeared him to the people at the grassroots.

The starling findings of the NEEDS ASSESSMENTS formed the basis of his interventions across the 98 wards in the 16 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the last 15 months in the saddle.

In response to the agony of many households especially the vulnerable members of the Lagos East who were badly hit by the devastating impacts of the Corona-Virus pandemic, Abiru launched COVID-19 Financial Assistance Scheme for widows, aged, unemployed youth, Persons with Physical disabilities and women in the district.Not fewer than 2500 vulnerable people are getting direct credit transfers on a monthly basis.

He also set up liaison offices in Epe, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki and Somolu to complement the main constituency in Ikorodu. This was done to make access to constituency services easier.

In the area of education, the #DoingGood Senator has done well. Abiru facilitated 24 classrooms with furniture and modern instructional materials with 16 toilets and solar-powered borehole at Aga Primary School in Ikorodu.

In Ibeju-Lekki, RCM Primary School, Iwerekun also got blocks of classrooms courtesy of the Senator . Ditto for Ajelogo Primary School in Kosofe and Igbobi Junior High School, where an ICT center was facilitated.

Six hundred brilliant but indigent students in tertiary institutions also benefited from a bursary scheme set up under the Senator’s Foundation, Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team (TACT) Foundation.

In Epe, Senator Abiru facilitated a 960-spectator capacity mini stadium equipped with basketball and volleyball courts and rehabilitated the entire popular Oluwo market and increased the number of shops from 259 to 319 comprising lock-up shops, open sheds and 48 toilets.

The performing Senator also facilitated the construction of a 40-bed Health facility and Dental Centre at the Ikorodu Campus of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), now known as the Lagos State University of Science and Technology. A 200-solar-powered street lights were attracted to the institution.

In the same manner, another 30-Bed Health facility at Mascara HealthCentre in Agboiyi Ketu LCDA was also provided to the people. Likewise, another 40-bed is under construction at Isiu, Ikorodu North LCDA.

The Senator also facilitated the supply and installation of transformers in several locations across the Lagos East Senatorial District.

To further spread prosperity across the district, in April, the Senator will unveil N300Million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan Scheme at a very concessional Interest rate of 6 percent per annum for the benefit of MSMEs, Artisans and tradesmen in Lagos East.

The legislator has also set-up the Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL) in partnership with a renowned technology and Social Enterprise company, The Co-creation Hub (Cc-HUB) in Lagos to train youths in the senatorial district on relevant digital and innovation skills, and build the best entrepreneurs that can compete in the ever-dynamic global economy.

The achievements of Senator Abiru are in legions. The people of Lagos East are fortunate to have a man who truly understands development politics and giving his best in the discharge of his assignment.

Happy Birthday Distinguished Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA.

Enitan Olukotun, is Special Adviser To Senator Tokunbo Abiru on Media and Publicity