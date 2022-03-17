By Juliet Umeh

The New breed for Sustainable Development, TNB, has trained no fewer than 700 youths as part of its contributions to in the fight against unemployment, youth restiveness and myriad of problems the confronting the country.

According to the group, there is urgent need for government at all levels to provide artisan facilities across the country to take youths off the streets.

International coordinator of the group, Ekpenyong Ekpenyong, said in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, among others, said, “It is against the backdrop that New Breed for Sustainable Development (TNB) a socio-political group has provided free entrepreneurship training for over 700 youths as well as provided free starter packs to the best trainees during the course of their programmes. “Tools and materials for the training are fully provided by the New Breed for Sustainable Development.

The target of the foundation is to provide free entrepreneurship training for 10,000 youths in the state in various skills such as catering, makeover, leather works, Fashion design, Audio/Visual Production, Agriculture, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Photography/Videography.