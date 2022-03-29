A group, Ondo State Network for Tinubu has sent his best wishes to the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Ondo State Network for Tinubu is one of the group drumming support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

In a message issued by the group, the network joined political associates, friends, families and members of the All Progressives Congress on the auspicious milestone.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Aspirant has used his capacity and political sagacity to ensure one of the greatest upsets in Nigerian politics where an incumbent President was upstaged by the opposition candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

‘The ebullient Asiwaju has continued to make impact in the governance of Nigeria, fifteen years after he last held political office. He’s a force to reckon with politically, a trailblazer and leader of leaders, the group said.

His unrivalled ability to discover talents, many whom have turned out to become great leaders and reference point in leadership and good governance in our country and beyond. They are global assets.

‘He has made many governors, ministers and other top government functionaries to say the least; the network said.

Asiwaju Tinubu is ever so passionate about the Nigeria project. Reason why he has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the 2023 election. He wants a just and better society for all.

The network wishes the former governor many more years of celebration in good health, wisdom and service to humanity.

Happy birthday to the leader of leaders