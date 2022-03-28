President Buhari receives in audience APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House on 10th Jan 2022. PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 70 years.

President Buhari said that the former Lagos State Governor always placed the welfare and unity of the nation above personal interest.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he joined members, leaders and chieftains of the APC in rejoicing with the national leader of the party.

According to the statement, “President Buhari affirms the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of the country, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

“As the former Governor of Lagos State turns 70, the President notes and salutes his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

“President Buhari joins family members, friends, business and political associates in celebrating the septuagenarian, who has diligently and progressively risen on the nation’s political ladder since 1992, fighting for democratic rule against many odds, angling for people-focused development and supporting visionary and purposeful leadership.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will increase Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation, and humanity.”

