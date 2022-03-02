.

…Explains why ex-gov was absent at peace parley

By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, explained why he was absent at the meeting between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola saying he was not invited.

A meeting was held at the private residence of Alaafin in a bid to end the political differences between Tinubu and Aregbesola.

The Tinubu’s Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, who spoke at the meeting, noted that his principal was not against the reconciliatory effort.

Rahman said: “Yes, I saw the pictures of the meeting on social media as you did too. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not invited to the meeting.

“I can tell you that clearly. I believe the two traditional rulers intend to reach out to him later. But let me say this clearly: Asiwaju Tinubu has tremendous respect for the traditional institution and particularly for the two eminent royal fathers.

“You would recall that only recently during his consultations and engagements with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Oyo and Osun states on his presidential aspiration, Asiwaju visited and interfaced with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, in their respective domains.

“If you ask me what Asiwaju’s attitude will be to the reconciliation move, of course, he will welcome and support it. Don’t forget that Asiwaju and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, are from the same political family. Asíwájú appointed him Commissioner for Works for eight years during his time as Lagos governor.

“He also later drafted him into the Osun governorship race and supported him to be governor in Osun for eight years. I think Asiwaju will factor all of that and where both of them are coming from into the reconciliation efforts. He will not oppose the idea.”

