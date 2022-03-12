.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the killing of the Deputy Chairman of Maiduguri Timber Shed Association, late Mr Aga City by yet to be identified gunmen last Thursday evening, hundreds of youths have on Saturday thronged the streets of Shagari Low cost in the metropolis to show their grievances.

The aggrieved youths who were chanting songs with placards also demand the immediate closure of Locusts Market, popularly known as Kasuwan Fara in Hausa parlance, alleging that the said Market has remained hideouts for criminals and terrorists.

Recall that Kasuwan Fara which is located a few metres away from the 7 Div, Nigerian Army/Maimalari Cantonment north of Maiduguri, Borno state is also harbouring alot of prostitutes and beer sellers, despite Government’s efforts aimed at sanitizing the place off all these menaces.

While our correspondent visited the scene on Saturday morning, it was observed that the protesters demonstrated a level of maturity, as they did not destroy any property along the streets or at the market square.

Sources revealed that the deceased who resides with his family at Shagari low cost, near Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri, was shot at close range when he was about to enter his Corolla Sportscar after he bought some noodles to take it home near the Market.

A close friend to the deceased, who did not want his name mentioned in print told our correspondent that the incident was very shocking.

“We received a distress call last night that some unknown gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead our friend, Mr Aga City around Shagari low-cost general area.

“Immediately after the gunmen fired shots at City, they escaped the scene leaving him in the pool of his blood.

“City was then rushed to a nearby hospital in Maiduguri, but unfortunately confirmed dead, May His Soul Rest In Peace”. He stated.

Confirming the incident to Journalists in a text message, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya said, “Yes the Command is aware, and investigation is ongoing”.

