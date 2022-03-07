Every mum deserves to be pampered and celebrated every day, and on Mother’s Day, Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO will go further by rewarding mums.

To celebrate and appreciate our heart-of-the-home mums, the brand is launching the ‘Cook for Mum’ campaign, a cooking challenge aimed at providing a platform for people to pamper and reward mums for their sacrifices this Mother’s Day.

Explaining this, the Marketing Manager Three Crowns, Gloria Jacobs, said “In line with our commitment to always acknowledge mums as the ‘Heart of the Home’ we have put together the ‘Cook for Mum’ campaign to appreciate their labour of love. Mums are very admirable and they often put others before themselves; therefore, they deserve the best.”

To register for this challenge, participants are to purchase Three Crowns refill pouch, sachet or tin, scan the QR code that leads directly to the brand page, where they get to nominate themselves and their mums. The selected participants will be given an opportunity to prepare a breakfast meal for their mums to win cash prizes for them. The campaign will run from February 24 through March 27, 2022.

Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol brand, Three Crowns milk has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary care givers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family healthier and happier.