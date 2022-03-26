The ability to successfully switch careers from a music executive to becoming a singer is most times not an easy task.

However, budding act, Promise Ilebor who is fondly known as KINGP, seems to be at the top of his game in terms of taking his music career to the next level.

With back to back hit songs in the last one year, the singer hinted that his fans should only get ready to be thrilled and entertained by more hits from his stable.

The entrepreneur cum Afro pop singer, who also doubles as the founder of record label, Bugatti Recording Group (BRG), said that even though he began his journey in the industry with being a behind the scenes personnel, he is ready to rule the industry with his sounds as music had always been his passion.

The US based singer appears to be ready to keep his name on the lips of his fans and music lovers with the release of his new song titled ‘Commoner’ which features sought after music star, BNXN.

While making comments about his career and plans for the future, the singer noted that despite his seemingly short break away from the music scene, he is excited about making a comeback to the big stage with hit songs and collaborations to the delight of his increasing fanbase.

He further said that his plan is to make his songs available to as many people as possible , adding that he had many more songs in the works to be released subsequently.

KingP expressed his excitement about his new song, while commending the efforts of BNXN to make the song a national anthem.

“I’m excited about how far my career has come, we’re just getting started; I have so much in store for my ever supportive fans. I also want to highly commend BNXN for agreeing to go on this project with me. It is no doubt one of the best decisions I’ve made this year,” he said.