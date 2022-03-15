Everton ranks high among the teams that have never been relegated from the Premier League. That glittering record has never been in danger of getting wiped out as it is at the moment.

It has been a torrid season for the Toffees and not even a change in management seems to be sorting their situation.

The team is currently above the relegation region only by the virtue of goal difference and the fact that the teams below them havent been winning a lot. Everton started the season with Rafa Benitez at the helm. The Spaniard wasnt a popular pick for the fans but the club management stood by him and stuck with him.

Everton did start the season well under Benitez; three wins and unbeaten in the opening four league matches, one loss in their first seven matches. However, after 26 matches, theyve only managed to add two wins on the four registered in the opening six matches. This poor run cost Benitez his position and not even hiring Frank Lampard has changed matters for Everton. He hasnt managed to get a foot in, save for a few wins in the FA Cup.

The Toffees go into their next game, against a resurgent Newcastle United, on a very poor run; four straight losses in the four league matches and without a goal in the process. Considering Newcastle Uniteds form, the Magpies are favored to win.

The Newcastle game is just the first of a tough run in for Everton, who havent seemed to get much going their way in the past few games. While they will take some comfort in having at least two games in hand, it is difficult seeing them make the games in hand count.

Below them, Watford have been playing well and showed their urge to survive with a 2-1 win over Southampton over the weekend. Above them, Leeds United, who also have a new man in charge, opened a four-point gap with a key 2-1 win over Norwich. Brentford also won and the impact of all these is that they leave Everton isolated and exposed.

Now, onto their list of upcoming matches, it is hard to see where they will get points in their survival quest. They start with a home game against Newcastle United, who did well against Chelsea in their last game, and have just one loss in nine matches. They held Chelsea to the final minute before losing 1-0 through a stoppage time goal.

Away matches at Liverpool, West Ham United, Leicester City, Arsenal and Watford do not hold much promise and in between they also have some tough matches at home, among them Manchester United and Chelsea. Their match against Crystal Palace is yet to get a date but it will also be a tough one.

Everton have 10 games to save their season. Five of the teams they are yet to face are either title or top four contenders and two are battling to avoid relegation. Injuries to key players and generally a dip in confidence are among the key issues Lampard has to deal with. What he will do to change this tide is yet to be seen but the fact is they are at a very bad place.