By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Enugu Electricity Distribution, EEDC, on Monday announced a general system collapse in the entire five states of the South East region.

The Head, Corporate Communications, of EEDC, Emeka Eze, stated this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

At the time of filing this report, EEDC said they were on standby waiting for the National Control Centre to restore the power supply.

EEDC said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the South East of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March 2022 at 10:40 am. This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and the Imo States are affected by this development.”

“We are on standby and awaiting a signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply,” EEDC added.

Vanguard News Nigeria