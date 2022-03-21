.

Producers of the International talent show, The Voice Nigeria, have introduced a new twist to the show this season. The fourth season of the show would be having a physical audition for the selection of shortlisted talent from the online registrations. A better way the show producers choose to introduce this new twist is The Voice Train and it is set to commence on the 22nd of March, 2021.

The Voice Train is a physical activation that comprises live auditions of shortlisted talents who registered online as well as funfair activities for their family, friends and fans.

The train would run across 3 cities (Abuja, Port Harcourt & Lagos) with its first initial stop at Abuja. The newly added feature to the show is most assuredly without a doubt one of the many improvements promised by its organizers as it is the first of its kind in the show’s history.

The physical audition is an opportunity to meet the talents and shortlist them for the signature blind audition.

Undeniably, it can be said that The Voice Nigeria is intentional about the authenticity of the show’s fourth season while also leaving no stone unturned in delivering quality and premium entertainment to its audience and fans at large.

The music reality TV show continues to meet and surpass all expectations as it can be boldly stated that every new element introduced to the show has been nothing short of outstanding and impressive. Clearly, the show is living out its promises of a bigger and better season.