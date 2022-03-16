By Victoria Ojeme, Bernard Ozuanu, & Enoch Olaoluwa

The Director General, Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir. Joseph Ari, has said that the way to tackle unemployment and poverty among Nigeria Youth is through technical and entrepreneurial Skill acquisition.

Ari statement this at the signing of the ITF-Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Technical Skills Development Project, TSDP, Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja.

He said, “As the number of unemployed youths rises, the rate of crime in Nigeria would increases, if technical skills are not used to curtail unemployment.

He explained that the Project is an impact initiative to ensure the relevant knowledge, practical skills and attitudes for employment and entrepreneurship in various trades.

The objectives of the Technical Skills Development Project TSTP by the Industrial Training Fund, ITF and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association NECA is to promote the availability of manpower with appropriate technical and vocational skills to meet the identified needs of industries and the country, it also seeks to provide employable and entrepreneurship skills to youths to address Skills needed in the country; promote Technical and Vocational — skills development for economic growth and development.

He explained that TSDP adopts the “brown-fields” approach for the skill acquisition programmes, which entails leveraging already existing facilities for Training adding that the Project uses training facilities of NECA member companies also known as Participating Organizations.

In his remarks, Director Learning Development and Project, NECA, Celine Oni, said the Memorandum of Understanding signed by 30 participating Organizations is to ensure global standard training for trainees to enable them compete globally.