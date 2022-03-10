By Alhaji Dada Adetigba

This year, in celebration of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s landmark 65th birthday, the March 8th Initiative exceeded expectations with the announcement of a plan that bears a significant impact on youths and children in all 774 local government areas of the country.

Dubbed ‘Project 774’ and focused on entrepreneurship and education, two key areas identified as crucial to Nigeria’s socio-economic development and future stability, the Initiative staged a competition designed to unearth and fund entrepreneurial talents in all 774 LGAs of Nigeria, while also introducing a learning solution product and platform acclaimed as an important step forward in transforming basic education and addressing the problem of inequitable learning opportunities in Nigeria.

Through an LGA Business Development Plan Competition, the Initiative has tasked young people between the ages of 18 and 35 across the entire country to identify the comparative advantage and opportunities inherent in their respective LGAs. Further, they are to develop a clear plan on how to harness the opportunities.

In the end, two entrepreneurs in each of the 774 LGAs will win N100,000 in funding to implement their ideas. Beyond the exciting prospect of empowering over one thousand smart and purposeful young people across the country, the competition would also encourage the development of innovative, community-driven ideas with potential for expansion and increase community-based enterprises.

Set in motion on the 8th of March, the competition will close on the 30th. Its dedicated website, www.march8th.ng, contains entry information and other relevant modalities.

For education, the March 8th Initiative has presented school-aged children in Nigeria with a remarkable opportunity to obtain quality, curriculum-based lessons on major subjects such as English, Mathematics, Basic Science, and Civic Education on an accessible platform.

Codextel Limited is a limited Edutech company that the initiative has partnered with to deploy its revolutionary learning solution product, ‘The Codex Learning Solution’, to offer a curriculum-based, animated tutorial video that provides for the Nigerian child a pool of simplified learning resources. Codextel Limited has currently developed over 500 educational videos across the aforementioned major subjects.

Carefully developed in a complete video with an animated Instructor, brainteasers, new vocabulary, and memory tag, the videos have been produced to cover the topics for each term. Importantly too, the educational videos aim to help learners understand basic concepts in major subjects, build an inquiry-based mindset, prepare for major entrance examinations in Nigeria, apply knowledge of concepts to real-life situations and retain memory of concepts in subjects.

Strikingly, this brilliant effort by the March 8th Initiative will strengthen Prof. Osinbajo’s work to drive down the out-of-school children figures and secure future growth and stability with solid foundational education.

The quality of basic education in Nigeria has been a pain point for decades, with several higher institutions of learning lamenting the ‘impossible situation’ they are often faced with due to the poor foundational education intakes received in their formative years, which makes it extremely difficult to focus on their core institutional mandates as a place of higher learning.

As a legal professor with classroom experience himself, it is likely that Prof. Osinbajo is familiar with the problems, hence his devotion to the strengthening of Nigeria’s education system.

To ensure equitable access and to deepen adoption, the March 8th Initiative also devised a localized ‘Makaranta’ version of the basic education program which will see tutorial lessons broadcasted on terrestrial media stations for wider reach and easier understanding.

The nature of these gifts and the amazing length the March 8th Initiative has gone to ensure that their impact is felt in every area of the country demonstrate the remarkable loyalty of the ‘Friends of Prof’. There is also something to be noted and said of the fact that settled on fitting gestures to celebrate a man whose life in public service can be summed up as a spirited and impactful campaign for youth empowerment and education as important ingredients of national success.

Nevertheless, with the ongoing streak of the March 8th Initiative, it’s no wonder that they have successfully elevated the date of Prof. Osinbajo’s birth in the imaginations of Nigerians, particularly the youths. One may not be surprised if there is a nationwide call in the immediate future for it to be canonized as a national holiday.

Written by Alhaji Dada Adetigba, Coordinator, Democratic Reformers, Lagos State