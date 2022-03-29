Leadership in a complex industry like sports can only be learned if you are exposed to it firsthand. That is why many organizations worldwide provide coaching in this field to aspiring sports leaders.

His Royal Highness Bandar bin Thamer bin Saud Al Saud is one of the few dedicated to a vision. His vision is to bring more glory to Al Hilal Saudi Club and the team. So one of the things that he did was acquire the right talent, people dedicated to the same vision.

His vision for a better Al Hilal has always been the same. He believes that achieving the pinnacle is not a simple job. It requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and determination. Therefore, he always focused on bringing the absolute best talent into Al Hilal Saudi Club and team. These talents include coaches with critical skills, technical personnel who know their field well, and players who can put their plans into action and make them successful for Al Hilal Saudi Club and team.

Bandar bin Thamer bin Saud Al Saud has worked with the club for two decades. He held many positions within the organization in his time. He first worked as the General Supervisor for Al Hijra’s Youth Team in 1991 and 1992. After that, he was Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of Gulf Junior Championships hosted by Al Hilal Club in 1992. After a substantial time, he became a member of the Higher Organizing Committee for the first Arab Club Championship hosted by Al-Hilal Club. After that, he became a Member of the Higher Organizing Committee.

Bandar bin Thamer bin Saud Al Saud is the son of Prince Thamer bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Princess Al-Anoud bint Saud bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud. He was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He studied at Riyadh schools in the Capital Model Institute and completed his secondary education at the USFCA in California.

After getting to know this sport as a kid, he grew closer to it when he grew up. With his extraordinary efforts, he became the honorary member of the club and even secured the title of “Most Influential Arab Club Award” in 2015. In addition, he has been trying his best as a mentor for the young players and hopes that one day he will be able to sponsor them and help them develop their skills.

Al-Hilal Saudi FC has flourished to become the most successful club in Saudi Arabia, with a long history of conducting youth development programs and social services. This decorated club has won 64 official trophies, earning the most continental trophies in Asia and attaining 17 Professional League titles so far.

