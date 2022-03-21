The wait is now over as Nigerian versatile artiste and songwriter, who is famous as The Kclaut, has released his much anticipated single, ‘Night Night’.

The song has been the talk of the town for weeks with fans urging the budding singer to make true his claim of giving them another melodious tune.

As soon as the song was dropped, Night Night recorded multiple downloads and streaming across multiple plafroms.

Produced by popular beat maker, Smoothkiss, The Kclaut, described the song as a good time song for every class of people.

He added that he expected the ” catchy tune to rock clubs and top billboard charts and airwaves across the globe.