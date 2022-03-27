By Funmi Komolafe

Today’s article is dedicated to all mothers and would-be mothers. By the grace of the Almighty God every obstacle to motherhood in the life of every woman, shall be removed in Jesus name.

In Africa, virtually every woman that gets married wants to be a mother in line with the order of God for human beings.

Genesis 1 vs.28 ( KJV) attests to this: “ And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every thing that moveth upon the earth”.

When the Lord said, “ replenish the earth”, God mandated man to procreate though, it is known that only God breathes life into the sexual relationship of man and woman.

God knows that the physical child bearing is the duty of man and woman.

Brethren, today, we celebrate mothers. What is never is doubt is the mother of a child. Whereas, there could be disputes over the paternity of a child. This is one of the reasons why marriage should come before child- bearing, though marriage is being perverted these days and strange things happen.

On a day like this, all sons and daughters must celebrate mothers for all that was done to raise them up.

May God bless all God-fearing mothers that have raised Godly children.

We must also not forget millions of women that are looking up to God for the fruit of the woman. Many have been married for years, while many yet to get married. Whatever is the need, the Lord Almighty the Creator of Heaven and Earth will meet it in Jesus name.

Desperation to have a child is a great temptation that if not carefully handled can make one derail as a Christian.

When some ladies get desperate, they opt to be single mothers, unauthorized or illegal wife to a married man. Often times, this act of desperation does not wipe away tears, rather it compounds a sorrowful situation.

I’ll share the experience of a lady who had a child for a man out of desperation. The man told her that when he dies, she should not bother to attend his burial nor bring the child. True to his words, the man wrote in his Will which he said must be read before his burial that he has no other child by any other woman and that any woman that presents any child should be ignored.

The man had earlier told the single lady that he would give her and her child whatever they wanted in his lifetime. He warned her not to move near his family.

Brethren, this single lady out of desperation compounded her pains and gave her son a share of it. So, the boy didn’t know anyone in his father’s family neither could he identify his siblings.

A case of sorrow multiplied.

This is one of the reasons why, we shouldn’t allow the temptation of frustration to move us away from the way of the Lord. Women waiting on the Lord are sorrowful women. The bold ones suppress it and radiate the joy of the Lord at all times.

Examples of sorrowful women are Hannah and Rachael .

Ist Samuel 1 vs. 10 &15 is our authority. Verse 10 : “ And she ( Hannah) was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore”.

Verse 15. Hannah in her reply to Priest Eli: “ And Hannah answered and said, No, my lord, I am a woman of a sorrowful spirit: I have drunk neither wine nor strong drink, but have poured out my soul before the LORD.

These two instances confirmed the depth of sorrow that Hannah had to live with.

Another woman that was sorrowful because of inability to have biological children was Rachael, the favoured wife of Jacob.

Unlike Hannah that cried to God, Rachael cried to man, her husband, Jacob.

Genesis 30 vs. 1&2 ( NIV) tells us how the conversation went. : “ When Rachael saw that she was not bearing Jacob children, she became jealous of her sister. So, she said to Jacob, “ Give me children or I’ll die!”.

Jacob became angry with her and said, “ Am I in the place of God, who has kept you from having children?”.

These two cases confirmed that God not man gives children. So, it is needless blaming your wife or allowing some in-laws to put you under pressure.

Women that cry unto the LORD with the support of their husbands tend to receive the mercy of God. They get God’s attention.

Isaac remains a model of the supportive husband of a wife waiting on the Lord.

Our authority is found in Genesis 25 vs. 21: “ Isaac prayed to the LORD on behalf of his wife, because she was barren. The LORD answered his prayer, and his wife Rebekah became pregnant”.

Verse 24 of the same chapter confirmed, God’s special favour for the couple. “ When the time came for her to give birth, there were twin boys in her womb”.

Another woman that had lost hope of having children since she lost her husband, was Ruth. The Lord gave her joy again, when Boaz decided to marry her.

The story of the end to her barrenness is recorded in Ruth 4 vs. 13 ( KJV): “ So Boaz took Ruth, and she was his wife: and when he went in unto her, the LORD gave her conception, and she bare him a son”. Her son was called Obed.

By the grace of the Almighty God, as your cry to the LORD to open your womb today, the merciful God will give you multiple babies in the name of Jesus. Remember, a great man of God, had released the word of God that many would have multiple babies this year.

Sister, on a special day like this, do something that would gladden the heart of your husband and let him pray for you even as you pray for yourself.

Today is not a day to be sorrowful, it is a day to look ahead to the joyful days of motherhood.

May the Almighty God visit you in Jesus name.

The Holy Bible gives us examples of women that cried unto the Lord, many of them received the attention of God and they had a child or children.

Though Abraham was old, he believed the word of God that he would have children. Though his wife was doubtful, her doubt didn’t stop the Lord from blessing the couple with Isaac.

Zachariah and Elisabeth also continued to serve God despite their childlessness.

For anyone trusting the Lord for children, it shouldn’t matter what anyone, medical practitioner or not might have told you, hold on to Jesus. Hold on the word of God that promised you children.

As you worship the Lord and serve, him, continue to ask the Lord to have mercy and reward you with biological children.

Didn’t the Psalmist say in Psalm 127 vs. 3 : “ Lo, children are a heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the woman is his reward”.

Beloved continue to remind the LORD of his Word and ask him to show mercy and reward you with the fruit of the womb. Before this time next year, I see you become a mother in Jesus name.

Happy Mothers’ Day!.