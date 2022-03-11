.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The New Executive Chairman of Imo Internal Revenue Service, IIRS, Ifeanyi Okeke, on Friday said the days were gone when states had to depend on the revenue generated from oil from the federal government to sustain themselves.

Okeke stated this in his median meeting with the senior staff of the IIRS in Owerri.

He linked his reasons to what he described as dwindling oil receipts from the federal government account.

According to Okeke who replaced Emeka Udegbulem said: “With the dwindling receipts from the federation account, states are becoming strategic and ingenious in the way they shore up internally generated revenue for development.

“It is no longer debatable that the era when states depended on oil receipts from Abuja is long gone. States need to look inwards because of the dwindling oil receipts from the federation account.

“Serious states are looking inwards and this is part of the mandate given to me by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. The era where people come to work without having anything to do is gone. We will put all available manpower to appropriate use. We will hit the ground running because we only have a three-month mandate by His Excellency to turn around the revenue fortunes of the state.”

He however advised his staff that there would be “Improved welfare and that the ongoing staff audit and verification is to know the size and competencies of the staff and personnel of the Service.”