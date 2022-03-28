By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The North Youth Council (NYC) has hailed the recent appointment of Architect Sunday Echono as the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Leader of the North Youth Council, Alfa Ebune who made this known in a statement on Monday in Lokoja described Echono’s appointment as a Square peg in a Square Hole.

The statement read apart, “President Mohammadu Buhari has made another appointment that is widely accepted with loud ovasion and appreciation from the general public.

“Arch. Sunday Echono is a man with long standing records of commitment and dedication to work, in fact, some people describe him as ‘Amoeba’ meaning any office he occupies must function optimally to its responsibilities. He is known for his proficient, resilence and hardwork.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Youth Congress (N.Y.C) Northcentral Stakeholders cum Kogi State Chapter, we want to profoundly thank His Excellency President Mohammadu Buhari for appointing Arch. Sunday Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) from the North Central States of Nigeria who recently retired from the Federal Ministry of Education as Parmanent Secretary meritorously.

“We have no doubt in his performance in this well deserved appointment given his track records of great achievements which is connected to his personal integrity, discipline, resilence transparency and high quality leadership.

“While wishing Arch. Sunday Echono successful tenure, we urge him to sustain moral standard, fear of God to perform exceptionally as the Nation is watching him to provide leadership for posterity, the display of fairness, justice and equitable distribution of projects should be his guiding principles.”