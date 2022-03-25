By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Police in Kaduna State have confirmed that not fewer than 30 people were killed, several others kidnapped as terrorists raided nine villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, told journalists on Friday that they were awaiting a detailed report of the attack.

“We are waiting for the full details of the incidence from the Divisional Police Officer, Giwa and the Area Commander Zaria,” he said.

READ ALSO: Death toll in Southern Kaduna killing rises to 34, including 2 military personnel

Meanwhile, a member of vigilante group in one of the affected villages said the terrorists came on Thursday night and unleashed mayhem on the peasants.

“The bandits, who attacked the villages, also burnt houses and vehicles and went away with over 100 cows,” he said.

“The affected villages are Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan, Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi and others.

“Dillalai was worst affected by the attack, as 15 people were killed, five commercial trucks and five house were burnt.

“The bandits also burnt a church at Zangon Tama.

“Some of the victims, who sustained major gunshot injuries were receiving treatment in a medical facility,” he said.

Vanguard News