‘Buhari should declare full military operations in Brinin-Gwari forests’ -Group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, terrorists have killed 5 persons at Manini village, near Kuriga, along the dreaded Brinin-Gwari- Kaduna Road.

The terrorists also burnt to ashes a Tanker conveying 33,000 litres of fuel to Brinin-Gwari.

Chairman, Brinin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, in a statement, said those killed included Saifudeen Lawal Isa and other natives from Brinin-Gwari.

He said one person from Kuriga and two others from Udawa were also killed by the terrorists.

“The sad event occurred around 4:30 pm when the terrorists opened fire on motorists along the highway on 3 occasions. Two women and five others were injured by the terrorists,” he said.

“The terrorists burnt to ashes a Tanker conveying 33,000 litres of fuel to Brinin-Gwari at the same Manini killing field.”

” The attacks and killings in the area are on daily basis. It has further deteriorated the already traumatised vehicular movement along the Brinin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.”

“The precarious security situation along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road and the displacement of communities by the terrorists in the entire Emirate has escalated to the highest level in which movement of goods and persons are at the lowest ebb “

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, declare a total military operation without delay for a full-scale bombardment of all terrorists enclave marauding in Brinin-Gwari forests and adjoining forests of Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states.”

“We call for the speedy establishment of a special JAMB/CBT centre in Brinin-Gwari to allow their students their rights to quality education, since the movement to Kaduna is now a mirage due to the deteriorating security situation in the area.”

There was yet no official reaction to the latest attack.

