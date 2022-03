By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, terrorists on Tuesday had reportedly invaded the Gidan rail station on the Abuja- Kaduna rail track, hours after another train was attacked and passengers killed on Monday night.

Although news about the fresh attack was sketchy, a senior railway unionist, Mr. Ajiji was quoted to have confirmed the incident.

It was alleged that the terrorists blew a rail track and disrupted the movement of a train heading to Abuja