Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has called for a massive bombardment of forests to rid the state of terrorists.

He said no good man will live in the forests, adding that bombarding the forests

would contain current security challenges in the country.

The governor spoke at a stakeholder meeting in Giwa, Kaduna State, where terrorists had been invading communities in the last few days, with many killed or kidnapped.

“We have been pressing for the past two years for the military from the air and the ground to bomb these forests while soldiers on the ground kill all those that escape the bomb.

“I do not believe that there is an innocent person in the forest.

“It is my intention to see Mr. President to reiterate this and to also ask that a military theatre command headquarters be established for the Northwest geo-political zone,’’ he said.

El-Rufai said the magnitude of the present security challenges in the Northwest is much more than what was witnessed in the Northeast.

He said farming had become impossible while lives were being lost to incessant attacks by terrorists.

“It is time for the Nigeria Air Force and Nigerian Army to bomb the terrorists out of existence.

“With the declaration by the Federal High Court that these bandits are terrorists, there is a need for security agencies to take extreme actions to terminate these bandits,’’ El-Rufa’i stressed.

He commiserated with the people of Giwa Local Government Area of the state over the five days of persistent attacks by terrorists.

He assured us that the state government had taken measures to reclaim all ungoverned spaces.

The governor cautioned vigilance groups across the state against taking laws into their hands, saying their actions had exacerbated the security challenges in some areas.

El-Rufa’i also apologised for the inability of the government to fully protect everyone but said it was important for vigilance group members to support government and be law-abiding.

We do not have enough soldiers to post in every village, but we have asked for more deployment of security personnel and recruitment of more in all affected local government areas,’’ he said.

In his contribution, the District Head of Fatika, Malam Nuhu Umar, advised the government to use technology to track the terrorists and eliminate them.

He urged the government to provide material and financial assistance to communities in the areas where terrorists had made farming impossible.

The representative of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Yushau Abdulkarim, expressed support for the government in whatever action it planned to take to tackle security challenges.

He said the majority of herders were also victims of attacks by the terrorists, who rustled their herds.

Concerned citizens who spoke during the engagement called for the deployment of more security personnel to the area.