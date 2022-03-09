By Prince Osuagwu

Barely one week after the launch of TerragonPrime, a tech solution developed by Data and Marketing Technology Company, Terragon, to help Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs drive intelligent customer acquisition, over 1000 of them have taken interest in the platform.

TerragonPrime is a cloud based multi-channel marketing platform, helping businesses deliver data-driven, intelligent and cost-effective offline (SMS) and online (WhatsApp) customer acquisition and engagement campaigns, directly on mobile.

The platform also helps SMEs improve advertising campaign performance and acquire customers cost-effectively, leveraging the power of data.

Terragon says though the platform is still in its beta phase, it has however seen huge market acceptance by Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, who have shown excitement about the platform’s ability to segment Nigerian customers by criteria such as age, location, interest, and engage with them through SMS and WhatsApp, amongst others.

Terragon’s Senior Vice President, Products and Product Marketing, Oti Ukubeyinje, explained that the high uptake within such a short period since the platform debuted may not be unconnected with the unrivalled features.

He said: “TerragonPrime is an end-to-end data and marketing platform that helps Businesses acquire even more customers with less costs, helping them optimise and increase their marketing spend by over 50 per cent. We believe that when SMEs acquire more customers, at less cost, it ultimately results in revenue growth.