*Angry youths block road, as govt assures to retrieve corpse

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THERE is tension in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital, over a petty trader who was swept away in an open drainage along Nkemba Street by the torrential rain of Wednesday.

It was gathered that the incident occurred about 4:30pm, when the woman said to be in her 60’s was returning from the market, where she went to buy goods that she sells.

A resident of the area, Sam Anietie said , “We made efforts to rescue her when we noticed she was being swept away uncontrollably by the food water. Before we got to her, the fast-moving water had already drawn her closer to an open hole linking the underground drainage facility.

“Oficials of the state waste management and environmental protection agency, had removed the slabs to clean the drains, but failed to cover it back about three years”

The incident led angry youths of the area to block the Abak Road and Nkemba Street entrance where the incident happened on Thursday, demanding that government must recover the body of the flood victim.

The situation caused motorists plying the Road, which is one of the major roads within the metropolis that leads to Abak, Etinan local government areas to take to alternate routes.

One of the angry youths, Effiong Asuquo, blamed the Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals for what he described as “lack of commitment to environmental protection” and vowed that they would block the Road until the government recovers the victims remains for proper burial.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Mineral, Mr. Charles Udoh, expressed deep sense of sadness over the tragic incident and appealed for calm as frantic efforts were on to retrieve the victim’s corpse for burial.

“I am on the spot of the incident right now to find the dead body. So, I have ordered for equipment to come. We need to break the slabs and the gutters so we can pull it to find the dead body.

“After that, I will do a proposal to the governor on how to prevent future occurence”, Udoh assured.

When contacted Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Macdon, said the command has got the report and that the Commissioner of Police has deployed their officers to the area.

“The essence is to make sure that hoodlums do not take advantage of the situation. We are duty bound to maintain Law and Order that is why we deployed our men there. It was an accident.

“And we sympathize with the family of the deceased. It was unfortunate. We hope and that something like this doesn’t happen again. And people should learn from it”, PPRO said.

In a related development, same Rainstorm of Wednesday pulled down the Apostolic church building, in Oruk Anam local government area, Ikot Ukpong Assembly, Ikot Akpan Ibsesit district, of Ikot Afaha district, Ikot Ekpene Field office.

An elder of the church, Ukeme Umanah, who disclosed this to newsmen Thursday evening said the rainstorm which started at about 2pm destroyed the entire building including the glass pulpit, three long tables, rails and the roof.

Umanah appealed to the state government and the district office of the Apostolic church to come to the aid and support the local church to fix its destroyed building.