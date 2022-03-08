…NLC writes Minister of transportation, throws full support to Maritime workers on strike

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has summoned the International Oil Companies, IOC, to an urgent meeting for Tuesday, March 8, 2022, over non-implementation of the agreement reached at a stakeholders meeting directing the IOCs to implement the “Marine Notice 106” and allow the Stevedoring Companies and registered Dockworkers access to their platforms to commence operations as required by law.

A stakeholders meeting called by NPA, representatives of the IOCs Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, National Petroleum Investment Services, NAPIMS, National Association of Stevedoring Operators, NASO, and leaders of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, had two weeks ago given the IOCs 14 days to implement the “Marine Notice 106”, to forestall the threat by MWUN to shut the nation’s ports for not allowing the Stevedoring Companies and registered Dockworkers access to their platforms to commence operations as required by law.

Already there is growing restiveness in the ports as the Union is said to be planning to renew its suspended strike notice following perceived unwillingness by most of the IOCs to comply with the agreement.

Confirming the summon, President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, told Vanguard that the Managing Director of NPA, has summoned an urgent stakeholders’ meeting for tomorrow (Tuesday) to douse tension already building up the sector over the recalcitrance of most of the IOCs to obey the law.

He said: Yes, the management of NPA has summoned stakeholders meeting with IOCs, NAPIMS, and others including us because of non-compliance of the IOCs to Marine Notice 106, which has been dragging for years. Our members are worried and we cannot continue to fold our hands.”

Meanwhile, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, had written to the Minister of Transportation, intimating him that should maritime workers decide to go on strike over the matter, NLC and its affiliates would give them full support and solidarity.

Wabba in a letter to the Minister of Transportation on the issue dated March 3, 2022, among others, said “We write to seek the firm intervention of the Minister to prevent the shutdown of all maritime operations in Nigeria any moment from now as the union is poised to take action at the expiration of the two weeks’ timeline. Any action undertaken by our affiliate union — Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria – at the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum will receive the full backing and solidarity support from the Nigeria Labour Congress.”