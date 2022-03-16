By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There is mounting tension in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state following threats by armed bandits to unleash mayhem in that part of the state after Tuesday’s military operation in the area that claimed the lives of four suspected bandits.

The military operation which was carried out by the Katsina-Ala unit of the Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, also led to the burning down of the camp of the bandits at Tse-Keji and recovery of weapons, cash and charms allegedly belonging to the fleeing bandits.

Piqued by the operation, the leader of the bandits, one Terna Gide was said to have called a member of the Community Volunteer Guards, CVGs, in the area vowing to stage a reprisal in the coming days thereby creating pandemonium in the town.

The development was confirmed to newsmen Wednesday in Makurdi my the Chairman of Katsina-Ala, LGA, Mr. Alfred Atera who said “following the attack on Tse Geju camp yesterday by the men of OPWS during which four of the bandits were eliminated, their leader Terna Gide is threatening to embark on reprisal.

“As at this morning, he called and issued lots of threats that he is going to do more than what was destroyed in his camp. He called the number of a member of the CVGs and issued the threat,” he said.

Meanwhile a military source who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the military operation and the elimination of the bandits. He also urged resident of Katsina-Ala to remain calm and disregard the threat.

The source said: “Yesterday, our troops stationed in Gbise under Kastina-Ala were doing their normal clearance tour until they came across some bandits at Tse – Keji.

“There was exchange of fire but our troops overpowered them. The armed bandits fled into the bush in disarray but our troops gave them a hot pursuit and four bandits were neutralised.

“A search was conducted in their general area and troops burnt down their camp. We were able to recover the following items belonging to the bandits; 9 rounds of 7.6mm special, one barrel of Dane gun, two motorcycles, handsets, bags of Indian hemp and the sum and f N57,390 and large assorted charms. The remnants are on the run but we are on top of our game,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria