…Call for arrest

… They’re junk property—Community chair

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Some chiefs of Peretorugbene community, host to Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have berated the caretaker Community Development Committee, CDC, chairman, Mr Peace Dimaro, over sale of community solar lights.

Chief Alexander Daunemugha, who disclosed the imbroglio, yesterday, accused Mr Dimaro of collusion and theft and called for the dissolution of the caretaker executive.

He said: “these solar lights are community property which was executed by Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri as a constituency project, who represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

“We saw the solar poles felled by these Hausa people buying condemned iron. When confronted, they said the community chairman had sold them out and we went further to confront the chairman who did not deny his heinous act.

“As members of the chiefs council, all we’re saying is that he should be removed and prosecuted because it’s an act of retrogression on the community development efforts”.

However, in his reaction, Mr Dimaro said: “these are junk property, they’ve fallen away and we deemed it necessary to sell them out to settle some community financial needs. I’ve explained to some people who approached me over it, I don’t know why some people are taking this seriously”.

Contacted, the community Welfare president and Special Adviser to Gov. Douye Diri on Labour and Productivity, Hon. Famous Daunemugha, said: “the caretaker committee does have the mandate to sell community property, they’re only given the directive to provide leadership and if such a thing happens, all caretaker members will be arrested”.