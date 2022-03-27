Tek Experts, a leading global provider of specialized technical support services, and Microsoft are collaborating for the third year to recruit more women into technical careers via the Microsoft Leap Program.

The Microsoft Leap Program recruits, develops, and trains women for employability in the technology industry. Tek Experts has supported the program in Nigeria since 2019 and to date, 28 women have successfully completed the curriculum via classroom training and hands-on projects involving real-life scenarios. This year, the 16-week program will support 45 women across three Tek Experts’ locations in Nigeria, Rwanda, and Bulgaria.

Speaking of the partnership, Tek Experts CEO Steve Heffron, explained that Nigeria, Rwanda, and Bulgaria are locations of untapped technical talent and Tek Experts is committed to finding and developing this talent to help them realize their full potential.

“We are pleased to partner with Microsoft to deliver the third cohort of the Microsoft Leap Program, which will be held on two continents across three countries – Nigeria, Rwanda, and Bulgaria. As part of Tek Experts’ commitment to diversity and inclusion, this initiative is tailored to promote inclusion in the IT industry. We will focus on investing and empowering women to gain the skills and knowledge to develop a successful technical career. This will help close the gap the IT industry faces with under-representation of women in the workforce which has limited the potential for enhanced creativity, innovation, and efficiency,” Heffron added.

Also speaking on the partnership and the program, the Country Manager of Microsoft Nigeria, Olatomiwa Williams, shared that the partnership with Tek Experts is vital for the tech industry in Nigeria and both companies are excited to continue the relationship. “Microsoft remains committed to our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet. The Microsoft Leap Program paves the way for individuals to be equipped with the right skills needed to play a vital role in advancing engineering processes and accelerating innovation. We are excited to be partnering with Tek Experts once again. Their efforts bridge the gender gap and create a diverse and inclusive culture in the tech industry.”

Are you a young female graduate interested in this program? Apply for the 2022 Microsoft Leap at Tek Experts Program.