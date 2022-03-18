……Please help my daughter

—physically challenged woman cries out

By Esther Onyegbula

Doctors at the Lagos Island Hospital are currently battling to save a teenage girl identified as Bola who sustained severe burns on her body after her co-worker bathed her with hot oil at Jakara market Lagos Island.

It was gathered that Bola, who works as a salesgirl and her colleague had a misunderstanding, which degenerated into a physical fight, when the latter poured hot groundnut oil on her.

Narrating what happened to her daughter, Iya Bola, a physically challenged woman, said my daughter works in a restaurant owned by a woman popularly known as Eleha in Jakara Market. Her co-salesgirl poured hot oil on my daughter when they were fighting. According to my daughter, it was her madam that told the other girl where the hot groundnut oil was, before she picked it up and poured it on her body.

Explained further, Iya Bola said, “I don’t want anything to happen to the legs of my daughter, I don’t want her to be crippled like me.

Lamenting, the victim’s mother said “When I went to the police at Adeniji Adele to report the case they arrested my daughter’s co-worker and invited the restaurant owner Eleha. The restaurant owner Eleha said she will only fit the bills when the co-worker is released. I don’t understand how the police from OC family support Adeniji Adele police station is handling the case. They are acting like the owner of the restaurant is above the law.”

Calling on the Lagos state government, the victim’s mother said I don’t want my daughter to be crippled like me. I want the government to help me rescue my daughter, Bola who is currently hospitalised.”

Vanguard learned that the victim who has been abandoned at the causality unit of the Lagos Island hospital where she is whiting in severe pains, spent days at a trado medical practitioner before she was taken to the hospital after her injuries had become septic and worsens terribly. At the time she was rushed to the hospital the Restaurant owner paid 31,000 deposits to the management of the hospital. Three days ago she dropped another N3000 for the victim’s medical upkeep.

Denying the allegation a police source at family support Adeniji Adele police station said it was the mother of the victim that said she doesn’t want the owner of the shop to be detained. She pleaded that the woman should be released. The owner of the shop sells food and had to continue selling food to get money for the treatment. But the victim’s mother wants money so she can take the victim to the village where it is not sure if the victim would get adequate medical treatment. The arrangement was for the victim’s mother to take care of the victim at the hospital while the owner of the shop would foot the medical bills. The mother said if the owner of the shop is in the cell she won’t be able to foot the hospital bill that the police should allow her to sell her market so she can have money to pay for the hospital bills.