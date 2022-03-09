



The well

A 16 -year-old teenager, Hamida Bawale has drowned in a well at Kofar Fada Gidan Sarki in Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Tuesday in Kano.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

“We received an emergency call at about 4:58p.m. from Divisional Office, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps of Karaye and sent our rescue team to the scene at about 5:04p.m.’’

He added that Bawale was brought out of the well dead and her corpse had been handed over to her brother, Abdullahi Bawale of Kofar Fada Gidan Sarkin Karaye.

Abdullahi said that Bawale went to fetch water from the well and she fell inside.

The statement also stated that the deceased has little mental problem.

In another development, ” A 36 year old man, Nuhu Rabiu had drowned in an open water at Hadejia Road Gunduwawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement, we received an emergency call at about 1:45p.m from Garba Ali on the incident and sent our rescue team to the scene at about 2:10p.m.

He added that Rabiu was brought out of the water dead and his corpse was handed over to police constable Zaharaddini Abdullahi of Gezawa division.

Abdullahi said the cause of the incident was due to local swimming.(NAN)