By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Tatiana Entertainment record label led by Vitalis Agbo has signed an upcoming Afrobeat singer/Songwriter, Amaobi Chiemerie Blessed, from Ugwueke, Bende local government of Abia state, popularly known as streetboyintl into his record label.

The contract agreement was made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Sunday by the record label manager, Mr Victor Madu, adding that the talent of the upcoming musician was what earned him the breakthrough into the Tatiana record label in February 2022, for the next four years.

According to him, “On February 27th 2022, Tatiana Entertainment Led by Mr Vitalis Agbo, took it upon themselves legally to oversee the musical affairs of the artist Streetboyintl, in other ways officially signing him into the prestigious record label that also playhouse to artists like Sparkle Tee and Keezyto. What we plan to achieve with the guy: seeing he is a talented artist we at Tatiana entertainment wish to take his career to the climax and absolute utilization of his craft to the world, in line with the global Promotion of Afrobeat.”

“The contract will last for 4 years, it has Social media handles Record label: @tatianaentertainment Artist @Streetboyintl. Street boy INTL music Career started when he was just 11years old when one of his friends in Aba introduced him to a music crew (chance unique kids) in 2011 where they sing and dance as well the crew produced a song in 2012 in Aba,” the document said.

Vanguard News Nigeria