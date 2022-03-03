… Signs Peace Accord, As Govt. Sets Up Management Committee

By Femi Bolaji

The communities of Shomo and Jole in Lau local government area of Taraba state have agreed to sheath their sword over the ownership of Marmi fishing pond.



The feud which has lingered for decades even before the creation of Taraba state in 1991, has led to bad blood between both communities, resulting in loss of lives and properties.

In the wake of the last crisis in April 2020, Taraba state government suspended activities at the fishing pond and also constituted a commission of enquiry chaired by Justice Silas Haruna to proffer solution and unravel the cause of the conflict at the time.

A whitepaper was subsequently drafted from the report of the probe panel which could finally bring to rest the age long feud between the two communities.

Speaking during the signing of a peace accord between Shomo and Jole communities in Jalingo Thursday, the state Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu said the pact is one of the measures adopted by the state government to end the needless bloodbath over the ownership of the fishing pond.

He said, “The government is hopeful that this Peace Accord will be the final word on the crisis. You may recall that as part of the measures to restore peace among the people, the government had previously taken over ownership of the contentious Marmi Fish Pond and its management by the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources with immediate effect.

“The appointment of a village head for the Jole Community, proper boundary demarcation, and the construction of Police outposts in Doubeli, Shomoh Sarki, and Jole Manga were among the other confidence-building measures adopted.

“The two communities have also agreed to safeguard the government’s health, educational, and other infrastructure facilities.

“It has also been decided that all seized land, villages, and properties be returned to their rightful owners and that the use of derogatory terms against any community is stopped right away.”

The state government also inaugurated a management committee for the contentious fishing pond.