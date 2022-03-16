“if you are Nigerian musician then you know talent alone is not enough to be successful in Music and other related field of life”.

In November 2021, afro pop artist, Darlsweetboy released his latest single ‘Attention’ and has gone ahead to gain wide spread recognition with over a million streams cut across different music platforms.

‘Attention’ is a warm RnB Influenced cut that sees the singer emote about taking care of a Love interest and being there for her regardless of any problem.

Riding a wavy instrumental, Darlsweet

delivers the perfect Afrobeat jam.

In a recent interview, the afro pop singer and lyricist talks about the challenges experienced by many artist, especially with the stiff competition for spots in the Nigeria music industry.

Darlsweetboy shares his experience and adviced many young and fast rising artists to work hard along having talent, saying that talent alone will not be enough to scale through.

The idea that many talented people have failed to grasp over the years is the idea that they will also have to work hard to attain greatness and as a result of ignorance, many careers have either come to an end abruptly or failed to maximise it’s potential.

Darlsweetboy is currently serving as a model figure for hard work and talent as a key to success.