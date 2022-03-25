By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A non profit organisation with interest in strengthening Nigerian health systems through innovative technical advice services had been launched in the country.

The organisation, Technical Advice Connect,simply referred to as TAConnect, which came in the wake of identification by the Gates Foundation of critical gap in the provision of technical assistance to states,was launched, Wednesday, in Abuja, with stakeholders in the Nigerian health sector,partners and government officials at federal and state levels,among others in attendance.

The group, registered in 2021 and established by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,according to its management, was to provide “innovative solutions to the provision of Technical Assistance, TA services across Africa.”

The launch of TAConnect came on the heels of a primary health care summit,organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA,scheduled to hold between March 24 and March 25,2022,in Abuja.

At the official launch of the organisation,held at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the Executive Director TAConnect, Dr Lillian Anomnachi,explained that the group emerged with “focus on strengthening primary healthcare services in Nigeria.”

“A few years ago,the Gates Foundation identified a critical gap in the manner in which Technical Assistance (TA) was being provided to states and in a departure from the normal way that organisations come into being,a group of their best grantees were contacted to come up with a design for a fit-for purpose organisation to fill the gap.

” I am proud to say that we exist today as the bespoke organisation designed, incubated, and registered as the Technical Advice Connect (TAConnect), she said.

Dr Anomnachi explained that,”With a current focus on strengthening primary healthcare services in Nigeria, TAConnect is an innovative platform set up to respond to technical assistance priorities aimed at promoting sustainable improvement in primary healthcare systems performance and at increasing the uptake of Reproductive,Maternal,Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services across the country. “

According to her,”We envision becoming the leading enabler of cost-effective TA solutions even beyond the Nigerian borders and will in turn provide increased collaboration, coordination, learning, and impact to all our partners and stakeholders. “

She said, “As our organization is launched today,we pledge to remain true to our reason for being and our aim remains to address the fragmentation in the design and delivery Technical Assistance to states in Nigeria by supporting national and subnational governments in building and strengthening resilient health systems”, noting that,” We are aware that this is ambitious and for it not to become a pipe dream,we will have to do things differently in order to get different results than what has been. “

While thanking guests for finding time to attend the event,she called on stakeholders to join TAConnect to strengthen Nigerian health systems through innovative technical assistance services “via our platform which we can attest leads to enhanced PHC service delivery and provides accountability for financial and programmatic results to both donors and the state government while also providing exposure, visibility and grant access to our TA partners.”

Anomnachi, who is a global health development expert,said TAConnect was already working in ten states of the federation in collaboration with the state authorities.

She said the group was working to scale up its services to more states across the country.

Speaking at the occasion,Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib,described the launch of TAConnect as the beginning of a new dawn in the nation’s primary healthcare delivery system.

Speaking through his representative and Director of Primary Health Care in NPHCDA,Dr Daniel Ottoh, Shuaib said his organisation would collaborate with TAConnect to ensure it achieve its set objectives.

With the collaboration, he said, maternal mortality and infant mortalities will reduce to a great extent.

“This is a huge milestone and this is a big laudable initiative which will now help to reduce and make sure that our focus is also maintained,” he said.