By Moses Nosike

Entries are now being received into 2022 edition of SystemSpecs National Children’s Day Essay Competition, which is geared towards enhancing capacity development for national prosperity through technology.

Organised by SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading financial, human capital and ecommerce software technology giant, the annual competition which is divided into two categories—Junior (for children aged 9-12 years) and Senior (for children aged 13-16years)—is for children in Nigeria

Participants are to submit entries on the topic “Improving the Quality of Education in Nigeria through Technology”, through the competition portal, from March 21 till April 20, 2022.

Entries into the junior category should not exceed 1,000 words while entries into the senior category should not exceed 1,500 words. Entries must be participants’ original ideas, devoid of plagiarism, written in English and endorsed by an accredited school official, parent or legal guardian.

The schools that produce the top winning participants in junior and senior categories would be rewarded with 10 and 20 high-capacity personal computers respectively, aside other benefits including a setup of their school for end-to-end electronic funds collection and payment.

The first-place winner of the competition in each category of this year’s edition of the competition will respectively receive a high capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, free uLesson certificate courses, monthly 10 gigabyte Internet data for one year, branded travel suite case, a unique keepsake hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

Second-place winner in each category would also respectively receive a high capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, free uLesson certificate courses, monthly 5 gigabyte Internet data for one year, a trendy hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

Third-place winner in each category would respectively receive a high performance tablet, a headphone, free uLesson certificate courses, a branded hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

Top 3 winners in each category will gain automatic admission to the SystemSpecs National Summer Coding Camp. Top 30 Honour Roll winners in both categories—15 per category—will also be handsomely rewarded.

“We commenced the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition in 2020 to provide an opportunity for students across Nigeria to share fresh, bright and original ideas capable of transforming our country positively,” said Segun Adesanya, Group Head, Corporate Services, SystemSpecs.

“This edition of the competition is special. It is one of the ways we are commemorating our 30th anniversary through an expression of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focus on equipping young Nigerians with relevant technology needed to be outstanding in the society. Through this competition, they would also birth great ideas that would be harnessed to advance Nigeria as a country.”

The previous editions were well received, with thousands of submissions from more than 1,000 schools in the 36 states across the federation and the FCT.

The organiser of the competition, SystemSpecs, is a 30-year-old leader in financial human capital and ecommerce software technology solutions and services developed in Nigeria for the rest of Africa. The firm recently expanded its operations through the establishment of two subsidiaries – Remita Payment and SystemSpecs Technology.