Tiwa Savage

On Tuesday, women all over the world celebrated International Women’s Day and yet again, the conversation on the front burner was gender equality. It is an elusive battle women have been fighting for years with little hope on the horizon. And the recent development in the entertainment space, involving sex sagas of Tiwa Savage and Oxlade is a clear attestation to that fact.

When a video of Afro-fusion singer, Oxlade ( Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman), having sex with an unknown female trended on social media, it was greeted with applause from several quarters, with some even describing him as a “Spider Man”. The same could not be said of Tiwa Savage when a video of hers making out with her lover also surfaced on social media. Instead of the same commendation what the “Kele Kele Love” star received was a dose of condemnation.

The question thus arises of gender equality again. Is what is good for the goose not good for the gander? It appears social media users wouldn’t care anyways.

And recent reports show that Oxlade just got signed to Columbia Records, UK on the back of the sex scandal, whereas Tiwa Savage reportedly lost multiple endorsement deals after hers. It is a clear pointer that the scandals affected the artists differently. Could it be a matter of gender bias or inequality?