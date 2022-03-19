In pursuit of its main objective of ensuring the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria come 2023, SWAGA’23 led by its National Chairman Sen. Dayo Adeyeye has embarked on sensitization and consultation tour to the North Cetral zone of Nigeria beginning with Kogi State.

At the palace of the Attah of Igalaland His Royal Majesty Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche

on Thursday 17th, March 2022, the revered monarch despite his bereavement created time to welcome the team and also prayed for the success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his bid for presidency.

The group condoled with the monarch on the demise of his brother and prayed for the soul of the departed.

Very early on Friday 18th March, the team in company with Alhaji Ibrahim Raji the North Central Coordinating Chairman for NCA proceeded to Okene to visit the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Dr. Attah Ado Ibrahim at his expansive palace.

In his speech Senator Dayo Adeyeye commended the monarch for the unique manner in which he has conducted the affairs of his people despite being above 90 years of age. He also took time to commend the Governor of the State His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello for his efforts in maintaining security of the state and its people despite the challenges being faced everywhere.

He further sought the support and prayers of the Monarch for the success of their Principal in the coming race.

In his reaction, the host went down the memory lane as regards his sojourn in Lagos, his relationship with the State and its people, his school days and further said “ on my honor and with my whole heart I pray that Asiwaju Tinubu succeeds on this project while I leave the rest of my prayers between me and my creator. I am very happy today for this visit”.

The train moved to Kabba in Okunland and was received by His Royal Majesty the Obaro of Kabba Oba Solomon Oladele Owoniyi, Obaro Otitoleke Oweyomade I who incidentally was in the same hall at the University of Ibadan with Sen Dayo Adeyeye and both were delighted to see each other.

Kabiesi Eulogized Asiwaju Tinubu for his role in mentorshipof others regardless of their ethnic background and referred to Hon James Faleke an indigene of Okunland who has benefited from such mentorship. He wished Asiwaju Tinubu well and pray he will succeed to do more for the benefit of Nigerians. He appreciated the team for visiting while admonishing them not to betray Tinubu now or in future, he wished them safe journey.

The Visitations rounded up at the palace of Maigari of Lokoja Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Maikarfi 111 and the traditional Ruler prayed for the team while pledging further prayers for the project towards 2023.

The National Secretary of the group, Hon. Bosun Oladele in Company with Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Oloruntoba Oke,Hon Julius Oloro, Hon. Mukaila Musa, Hon. Gani Omoluka, Alhaji Ibrahim Raji, Hajia Fatima Bello, Hajia, Azeezat Yusuf Ogundipe Madam Yinka Olaiya Bethola were part of the team.

The formal inauguration of the North Central Agenda NCA kogi state branch will take place on Saturday 19th March 2023