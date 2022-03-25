.

A former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, says he is optimistic about the Super Eagles qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their playoff fixture with Ghana’s Black Stars.

Chukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that he was “highly hopeful” of victory for the Super Eagles at the end of the two-leg encounter.

NAN reports that the fixture begins with Friday’s game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while it will end on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“I am optimistic of the national team’s victory. I am already praying and mobilising local support for their victory,” the now-retired coach, who was with the team as an assistant coach in 1994 when it made its World Cup debut, said.

Also Read:

.Ademola Lookman finally arrives Super Eagles camp

He stated that while he was concerned that the full complement of the Nigerian squad was not around for the match he was however still full of hopes.

“I am of the belief that those around for the game will deliver for Nigeria.

“But in a situation where some invited players do not make it, we must know that this is a sign that there is the need to groom and get home-based Super Eagles players ready to replace anybody in the squad.”

Chukwu, who captained the team when it was the Green Eagles, said such a situation was an indication that the Super Eagles’ handlers should never neglect the home-based players.

“There should be a development plan, as they (home-based players) may be so useful in times like these,” he said.

Chukwu however challenged the team’s coaching crew to deploy superior technical and tactical patterns of play as the Black Stars would definitely try to pull some surprises against the Super Eagles.

He also said he was sure Nigerians would rise in full support of the team, as “they have been supporting the Super Eagles all along and they will do same this time”.

The former defender however urged the players to reciprocate the support by putting their best into the game so as to do the nation proud.

“Our players should fight for it and be resilient because playing at the World Cup remains the most important dream and prayer of any outstanding footballer.

“The World Cup is the showpiece and zenith of football.

“It has great potential of selling both the individual player and his country of origin to the rest of the world,” the former Super Eagles coach said.

NAN reports that the winners over two legs between Nigeria and Ghana will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals billed for Nov. 21 and Dec. 18 in Qatar.

Vanguard News Nigeria