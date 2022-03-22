By Emmanuel Okogba
Kenneth Omeruo joined the Super Eagles camp on Tuesday to make the number of those on ground 18.
Jo Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke and Emmanuel Dennis had earlier arrived before Omeruo.
The count ended at 13 yesterday when Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho joined the team.
Bonke came in as replacement for Wilfred Ndidi who got injured during a UEFA Europa Conference League game against Rennes.
Emmanuel Dennis returns to the side after failing to join up for the AFCON campaign due to misunderstandings between club and country.
Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen is among those still being expected.
Full list of players in camp:
Jo Aribo
Calvin Bassey
Innocent Bonke
Emmanuel Dennis
William Troost-Ekong
Leon Balogun
Semi Ajayi
Ola Aina
Frank Onyeka
Odion Ighalo
Daniel Akpeyi
Ahmed Musa
Oghenekaro Etebo
Kelechi Iheanacho
Shehu Abdullahi
Francis Uzoho
Mose Simon
Kenneth Omeruo