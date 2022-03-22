By Emmanuel Okogba

Kenneth Omeruo joined the Super Eagles camp on Tuesday to make the number of those on ground 18.

Jo Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke and Emmanuel Dennis had earlier arrived before Omeruo.

The count ended at 13 yesterday when Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho joined the team.

Bonke came in as replacement for Wilfred Ndidi who got injured during a UEFA Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

Emmanuel Dennis returns to the side after failing to join up for the AFCON campaign due to misunderstandings between club and country.

Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen is among those still being expected.

Full list of players in camp:

Jo Aribo

Calvin Bassey

Innocent Bonke

Emmanuel Dennis

William Troost-Ekong

Leon Balogun

Semi Ajayi

Ola Aina

Frank Onyeka

Odion Ighalo

Daniel Akpeyi

Ahmed Musa

Oghenekaro Etebo

Kelechi Iheanacho

Shehu Abdullahi

Francis Uzoho

Mose Simon

Kenneth Omeruo

