By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are back in the country to continue preparations for next Tuesday’s second-leg against the Black Stars of Ghana.

They landed in the early hours of Saturday, just few hours after playing out a goalless draw with their host at the filled Baba Yara stadium.

Nigeria will need an outright win to qualify for the World Cup finals at the MKO stadium in Abuja where this group of players would be playing today for the first time.

Ghana last visited Nigeria for a World Cup qualifying game in 2001 and were thrashed 3-0 at the Liberation stadium in Port Harcourt.

Francis Uzoho was Nigeria’s man of the match last night, pulling off fantastic saves to keep Nigeria in the tie.

