An octogenarian and first principal of a Secondary School in Biu, Borno, Alhaji Muktar Kwara-Bura, on Saturday, said his heart bleeds over fallen moral standard in schools, lamenting that “students no longer fear their teachers”.

Speaking on the sideline of the 2nd Annual General Meeting of Government Community Secondary School (GCSS), Biu, Old Students Association, held in Gombe, Kwaya-Bura, aged 82, said the level of indiscipline amongst students now, is unprecedented.

“When I was appointed the first principal of GCCS, Biu, in 1969, I made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that discipline and moral values were inculcated in students under my watch”, he said.

Kwaya-Bura, who retired 22 years ago, decried the gross reduction in moral value, adding that “students are no longer afraid of their teachers”, a situation he described as a fundamental deviation from the past.

He said education administrators across the country had a lot to do in ensuring that students and youths were instilled the right attitude towards contributing to the growth of the country.

“This is what must be emphasised to see to it that we provide good examples for our young ones.

“We must be ready to go extra mile to build better students that will contribute to our development in the country,” he added.

The veteran teacher further advised parents and teachers to do more to instill the fear of God, discipline and sound moral values that would make children behave well in the society.

He lamented that teachers were no longer “sacrificial in the way they carry out their responsibility in schools”, just as he regretted that negligence of parents had impacted negatively on the character of youths.

On his part, Alhaji Muhammad Atiku, the Emir of Akko in Gombe State, urged education stakeholders to ensure good morals in their students by also being exemplary in character.

Atiku said teachers and administrators should go back to the drawing board to produce citizens with good moral value in the future.

The royal father cautioned youths to desist from engaging in cultism and other anti social behaviours.

Atiku further utged government at all levels to take measures in sanctioning teachers found to be negligent in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria