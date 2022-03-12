By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

An SS2 student of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, C.C.S.S, Aka Offot, in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, James Elijah Adoke, 18, has been stabbed to death by Samuel Effiong, Archibong in SS3 during a fight.

It was gathered that the ugly incident occurred on Thursday, March 10, 2022 during School hours.

Reportedly Archibong who had left the School over cult-related issues to another School (name withheld) had visited the C.C.S.S and when fight ensued between both of them, he brought out a knife and stabbed James Adoke.

A student of the school who spoke to newsmen in confidence said James Adoke died before he could be rushed to the hospital, due to loss of too much blood.

The student linked the incident to lingering cult-related rivalry between SS3 and SS2 students of the School.

Meanwhile the school has been shut down indefinitely following the directive of the State government through the Ministry of Education.

Some angry SS2 students of the School reportedly had stormed Samuel Archibong’s fathers House, destroyed the building, when they didn’t find him at home.

“I learnt that Samuel Archibong ran away after stabbing James to death. Those angry students would have killed him if they had met him at home. They must have gone to his father’s house to revenge their colleagues death”, a source from the area said.

Reacting to the situation weekend, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, described the incident as barbaric, condemnable and regrettable.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon in a statement made available to newsmen Friday evening in Uyo entitled: “Another Colossal Loss”, Stressed that Schools as arenas of excellent knowledge acquisition should not only be serene but secured and habitable.

“As a Command, we have to send patrol teams to some secondary schools after closing hours to ensure that Students can go home safely, else a fight may ensue is not only painful but condemnable.

“It is again regrettable, that yesterday 10/03/2022, a Student of Aka Community Secondary, one Samuel Effiong Achibong stabbed his mate, 18 years old James Elijah Adoke to death. This is not the first time we have witnessed an act of this nature and it is totally unacceptable.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme is miffed and has condemned the barbaric act. He has called on Parents to enshrine germane family values while School authorities are to quickly and discreetly report suspected students with traits of cultism and misdemeanor.

“The CP notes that the command will henceforth deploy it’s Special Surveillance Units to check excesses of Students and nib them in the bud before untoward incidents happen.

“He condoles with the family of the deceased and has assured that the perpetrator will be brought to book while calling on all hands to be on deck for safer schools and better Akwa Ibom State”

However, as at the time of filing this report it could not be ascertained if it is true that the police arrested the father of the suspected killer, as the PPRO was yet to respond to that.