By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Strike action looms in tertiary institutions owned by the Plateau State Government as members of staff lament the refusal of the State government to honor agreements signed to ensure industrial harmony in the institutions.

The institutions under the aegis of Joint Union of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions, JUPTI/Joint Union of Academic Staff of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions, JUASPTI just called off an earlier strike action last December.

Speaking with Vanguard in Jos, JUPTI Chairman, Sunoe Longba’am and Secretary, John Jilang disclosed that despite the agreement signed on the 15th of December, 2021, the government reneged on its commitments as some unexplained deductions leading to a shortfall of about N26 Million was seen in January, 2022.

The duo explained the lingering issues were on “non-release of 25% TSA withheld funds, implementation of 5% peculiar allowance to non-teaching staff, irregularities in the implementation of national minimum wage, staff recruitment, non-implementation of capital budget and the implementation of PLASCHEMA.

“Recent issues are on non-implementation of January 2021 promotion, removal of names of some of our members from salary payroll since January 2021 to date, and non-payment of COVID-19 allowance to health workers in tertiary institutions.”

They added that the State government is represented by the Head of Civil Service, Engr. Sunday Hyat, having as a witness, the Permanent Secretary, Isaac Maram, and in attendance, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Barr. Rauta Dakok signed an agreement with JUPTI/JUASPTI on the 15th of December, 2021 that the issues would be resolved hence the suspension of the strike action at that time.

Longba’am noted, “We agreed that our salary should be consolidated but unfortunately, the salaries came split, we don’t know the percentages for the allowances.

“Tertiary institutions get salary structure from the NBTE because that is one of the criteria for accreditation and re-accreditation of courses. We have told the government the implication of split salaries because when they come for accreditation, the structure will be a problem.

“The issue of PLASCHEMA. It is expected that if couples are involved, only a couple should be enrolled. The Office of the Head of Service wrote that we forward names of couples who had enrolled and that a Board for the Agency is constituted.

“We aired our fear, which is that reduction of monies from salaries, remittance is always a problem, how are we sure our monies will be remitted to the Agency. Our fear is almost being confirmed because they have confirmed that the reductions are not going to them.”

He further stated, “The minimum wage table is a problem, our salaries are being prepared at the Ministry and sent to our salary accountants to sign without ascertaining the table being used. We asked our management if they know the implications of what they are signing?