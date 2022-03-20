By James Ogunnaike

The Proprietress of Folarin Dalley International College, Mrs. Toyin Dalley has called on mothers to desist from the ‘habit of stocking their shops and warehouses’ with their children’s school fees, given by their husbands.

Dalley, who made the call at the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, warned against what she described as the “awful and disgraceful habit of a few parents who are fond of talking down on staff of the institution and sometimes attempting to assault them, thereby unconsciously corrupt their children.”

Addressing a joint session of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the Samuel Williamson Montessori and Folarin Dalley College, the Proprietress said: “our parents, and I am referring to our mothers should redraw their priorities in favour of their future, by that, they should stop the unproductive habit of misappropriation of their children’s school fees by using it to stock their shops.

“When we feel something is amidst regarding families who are prompt in payment of fees and we get across to fathers after prolonged grace, what we get from our mothers is ‘madam, don’t ruin my home,’ leading us to conclude rightly that the father had given the mother the fees,” the visibly worried Mrs. Dalley stressed.

The proprietress added that the school had been awarding scholarships to students on the basis of merit, being indigent and compassionate grounds since 2014.

“We have a secondary and post-secondary scholarship with which we sponsor students to achieve their potentials in line with the vision of our founder, the Gbenga Dalley Foundation and scholarship examination was held last February, beneficiaries will be sponsored to universities. We just gave three scholarships to pupils who excelled in our secondary school qualifying exams held last week,” the Proprietress obliged.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of the parents at the meeting commended the management of the FDIC for maintaining constant fees since 2010 despite the spiking inflation.